Ludacris shares his plan for a 2024 return to music

From the sounds of things, the rapping bug might have finally caught up with Ludacris again.

The former “Chris Lova Lova” recently spoke with BET and confirmed that he’s gearing up to put new music out in 2024, although he’s not quite sure what form it will take just yet, it’s definitely on the way.

“Yeah, some music projects will be coming out next year. I don’t wanna fake, I don’t wanna stutter-step,” Luda laments. “I don’t know. It’s definitely some music coming next year, but I don’t know if it’s like an EP or an LP. We’re going to figure it out.”

The “What’s Your Fantasy” rapper says that while he’s been busy acting and pursuing other creative endeavors to one day leave behind a substantial body of work, he’s been biding his time and ‘living some life’too make the new music real.

“These movie projects like Fast & Furious and doing a lot of things like the Karma’s World project that’s on Netflix – you know, doing other art forms where I’m creative, where I’m putting my heart into that – I want to make sure that I leave a legacy on this earth,” he says. “So it was just taking a step back and getting hungry again, living some life. Cause when you put out music, for it to be organic and real, you have to talk about what goes on in your life. So if I had like nine consistent albums, sometimes you gotta take a step back and live some life so that you have a lot more to talk about and that’s what I was doing.”

2023 has been quite the year for Luda as he reprised his role as Tej in Fast X, the latest installment in the blockbuster Fast & Furious franchise, recently released the ensemble holiday comedy, Dashing Through The Snow, and this past May he was awarded a coveted star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.