Meghan Markle discusses personal struggles with Canadian teenagers

Meghan Markle discussed “personal struggles” with teenagers during a charity visit in Vancouver, Canada, on Tuesday, Nov. 22.

The 42-year-old former actress headed to the headquarters of Justice for Girls — which aims to help young women living in poverty — and joined a group discussion about the nonprofit’s work as well as having a candid chat with two teenage interns who told her about the issues they have faced.

“Justice for Girls was delighted to have a return visit from Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex … We had an engaging and heartfelt conversation about justice and equality for teen girls living in poverty in Canada and around the world. Together with our teen interns, staff, directors, and board members, we talked about Justice for Girls’ decades of work advocating for girls’ access to education, freedom from violence, Indigenous rights, and environmental justice, ” a statement posted on the charity’s Instagram page explained.

“A highlight of our conversation was the focus on girls’ and young women’s leadership. A feminist advocate from a young age herself, the Duchess was keen to chat with two of our teen interns to discuss their personal struggles for justice. Her genuine and understanding approach left the girls feeling heard, supported, and inspired,” the statement added.

The charity’s work also includes creating public education workshops and advocacy clinics in a bid to end violence, poverty and racism facing young women while it also focuses on education and promoting girls’ human rights.

“We all felt at ease, and I think that was a testament to the Duchess. She said it was important for her to get to know the local context around the issues in the communities,” Justice for Girls co-director Zoe Craig-Sparrow told People of Markle’s first visit to the charity in 2020.