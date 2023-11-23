A pair of Atlanta rap superstars led the charge in giving back this fall. In the days leading up to Thanksgiving, T.I. and 21 Savage both hosted free food giveaways for the community ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday affiliated with feasting.

T.I. hosted his with the city of Atlanta on Nov. 21 at Joseph Memorial Baptist Church, which is located near the historic Cascade Family Skating rink where he starred in the 2006 film ATL. T.I. and his wife Tiny made it to the giveaway through heavy rain as the couple came straight off a flight from California where Tip was promoting his latest movie, Da ‘Partments.

T.I. holds his 18th annual Harris Community Works turkey drive at Jackson Memorial Baptist Church in Atlanta, Georgia. 🦃 pic.twitter.com/6ajiRy7iLJ — Complex (@Complex) November 22, 2023

Rapper 21 Savage and his Leading By Example Foundation hosted the fith annual Thanksgiving Dinner Giveaway at the Wade Walker Park Family YMCA, which is located in his home county of DeKalb, east of Atlanta.

“I want to thank you, 21 Savage, for providing food for the people who are in the community,” a woman said in a video Atlanta YMCA posted on social media. “It’s always safe and I’m grateful that you took the time out to serve the people and show your gratitude. We are forever thankful for all that you do. I want to wish you and your family a very Happy Thanksgiving.”

Thank you to @21Savage and

Live By Example Foundation for another successful Thanksgiving event. Your Atlanta community and Y family appreciates your support and commitment to giving. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/qa6jocNHys — YMCA of Metropolitan Atlanta (@atlantaymca) November 22, 2023

Pastor Jamal Bryant and New Birth Missionary Baptist Church also hosted a Thanksgiving food giveaway in DeKalb County. Bryant and the church have regularly held food giveaways for the community since the start of the pandemic.