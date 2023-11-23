Dr. Angelina Postoev, a celebrity surgeon known as Dr. Runway, graced the Black Girl Digital Awards on Nov. 5 in her signature high heels. As the owner of Surgicare Arts, a cosmetic surgery and skin care clinic, Postoev is as passionate about fashion as she is about her medical practice. She believes in the power of women expressing their individuality and strength through their wardrobe, even in professional settings.

The fashionista spoke to rolling out and shared the details of her favorite fashion pieces.

How do you balance life as a surgeon and fashionista?

It’s hard. I was into fashion when I was growing up. Then when I went to medical school, [it] kind of “killed” the [passion for] fashion and I had to find myself again, later on. [Sometimes], you wear certain things where it’s like, “Doctors aren’t supposed to do that.” I’m like, “I can not walk in flats; I fall on my face.” I needed these high heels, so I had to find myself. I find that it’s part of my personality and for a lot of women, I think that brings your inner joy out to the world.

Why do women need to see that they can work in professional spaces but still show up fashionably?

It shows how powerful women are. Women are powerhouses, and you can do whatever you want. For me, if I have a bad day, I want to dress up. The brighter the lipstick, the brighter the outfit, unless it’s a gala.

It’s going to make me feel better and make everything go smoother. I walk into a room [knowing] I’m the CEO in a world where it’s mostly male-dominated [when it comes to], surgery, trauma surgery, critical care surgery and cosmetic plastic surgery. There are not many women in it. Dressing up and intimidating the rest of the world is perfect.

What fashion pieces do you gravitate toward?

My main thing is shoes. I’m big on shoes. I like my high heels and l wear them in the office all day. I’ll do your Botox, fillers and minor procedures in high heels; as much as five inches. I’ll wear these to the office.

What’s the shoe brand you wear most often and why?

I have a unique unit of custom-made shoes for me. I have over 30 pairs of the brand Enrico Cuini. Yes, I have a shoe problem. Hello, my name is Dr. Angelina and I have a shoe problem. Definitely, shoes because even if I’m wearing my scrubs, I can wear my shoes and jewelry.

Why do you incorporate butterflies in your everyday looks?

It’s part of a rebirth. My skincare line is all about butterflies just like rejuvenation. Coming out, renewing yourself, moving and always being reborn doesn’t matter what’s happening in your life. You can always come out of it, open up your wings and fly away.