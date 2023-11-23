DJ Princess Cut, a producer and international DJ for Hot 107.9 Atlanta, was a featured participant at the rolling out AI Music Lab Lexus TX event on Nov. 14. The event showcased the studio set up at Lexus TX, where artists were able to upload their music and track beats through an app. DJ Princess Cut, along with DJ Traci Steele, Mix Master David and DJ Trauma, filmed a commercial highlighting the innovative technology.

Princess Cut spoke to rolling out praising the new outlet for artists and producers to explore the world of AI and expressed excitement about using the technology in her work.

How did you become a part of the rolling out AI Music Lab and Lexus TX experience?

I was honored to be a featured DJ at the rolling out [AI Music Lab] Lexus [TX] experience, along with [DJ] Tracy [Steele], Mix Master David and DJ Trauma. We filmed a commercial [about] the full AI experience, which was a lot of fun.

What was the studio experience at Lexus TX like? How do you plan to use this technology in everyday life as a DJ and producer?

You can upload your music, track your beats through the app and then have them for the world to experience. I think it’s cool to give producers and artists a new way and a new outlet to enter the world of AI. We always like new, innovative things. It’s cool that we have something else to introduce us to the AI world and for the world to hear our magic.

How did you enjoy the music that came out of the rolling out AI Music Lab?

I was impressed. The tracks that were played sounded good. They were polished and I could hear everything clearly as well.

How do you plan to put your own DJ and producer imprint on this new technology experience?

I have my own style when it comes to production. I’m excited to use this outlet to get my sounds out to the world. I’ve got to get the Lexus [TX] so I can roll out and show off while I’m using my AI technology. I’m just excited to see how far it reaches as well. It’ll be an interesting journey just exploring this new realm of AI and music.

How will you get other producers and artists involved and what will you tell those still on the fence?

I’m just excited to help spread the word because you don’t know until you try something out. It’s always good when you hear from one of your comrades or peers how great it is or what exactly it does, so you don’t have to search for the information too hard. It’ll be a pleasure for me to spread the word to my friends.