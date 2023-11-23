Jamie Foxx sued for alleged sexual assault

Jamie Foxx is being accused of sexually assaulting a woman atop a rooftop eight years ago in New York.

The unidentified woman has filed a lawsuit against the Oscar-winning actor that was obtained by TMZ. According to the documents, the incident went down at the Catch NYC & Roof in August 2015 at about 1 a.m. when the woman asked to have a picture taken with the Ray star.

The woman said Foxx appeared intoxicated but agreed to the photo opp, “Sure baby, anything for you,” Foxx allegedly said.

Jane Doe, as she is identified in the legal documents, says he allegedly critiqued her physique and was very impressed.

“Wow, you have that supermodel body,” and “You smell so good” and compared her to actress Gabrielle Union.

The alleged victim then accused Foxx of taking her to the back area of the rooftop where he allegedly placed his hands on her waist and then moved them up and began fondling her breasts.

While this was going on, the woman claimed that a security guard and another patron witnessed what was happening but chose to ignore Foxx’s alleged behavior. She said she tried to move away but he had a firm grasp of her body.

Eventually, as the woman claims in the lawsuit, Foxx moved his hands inside her pants and began massaging her vagina and anus and only stopped when her friend came over and witnessed what was going on.

Jane Doe names Foxx, Catch and its employees as being culpable for this indignity, “sexual assault, abuse, assault and battery.” She claims she was injured by Foxx’s actions and had to seek medical treatment.

Foxx has yet to respond to the lawsuit.