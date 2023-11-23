Jodie Turner-Smith, Joshua Jackson settled custody agreement

Jodie Turner-Smith of Queen and Slim filed for divorce last month after four years of marriage to Joshua Jackson. Now, Jackson, who starred in “Dawson’s Creek,” has issued a response to her petition, also citing “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for their breakup.

According to documents obtained by The Blast, Joshua agreed with Jodie’s request for joint legal and physical custody of their three-year-old daughter Juno and wants their assets divided under their pre-nuptial agreement. However, while the 37-year-old actress listed their date of separation as September 13 on her filing, which was made on October 2, Joshua, 45, stated it was 17 days later, on September 30.

It was previously claimed the Fatal Attraction star was “caught off guard” by Jodie’s decision to end their marriage. An insider told Us Weekly magazine last month, “Joshua was clearly caught off guard by Jodie’s decision to divorce. They had their issues, as many couples do – especially two busy actors who are also juggling a child. Joshua obviously didn’t realize it was this bad, that Jodie was this unhappy.”

The source added the couple’s friends have also been left surprised by the split. They said, “[Joshua and Jodie] seemed so devoted to each other, so everyone is shaking their heads.”

The former couple met at Joshua’s birthday party in 2018 and secretly got engaged less than a year later. They wed in an under-the-radar ceremony in December 2019 after they were spotted getting a marriage license in Los Angeles in August that year. They welcomed their daughter in a home birth in April 2020.

During a previous appearance on “The Tonight Show,” Joshua revealed Jodie proposed to him during a trip to Central America.

He explained, “We were in Nicaragua. It was very beautiful, incredibly romantic. We were walking down the beach, and she asked me to marry her.” Joshua added there was a “preamble” before his future wife went into the proposal, which he said left him stunned. He said, “But she was quite adamant, and she was right. This is the best choice I’ve ever made.”