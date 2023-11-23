A new ‘Bourne’ film is in development

Insiders have told Deadline that Universal Pictures has started early work on a new installment of the action-thriller franchise, with All Quiet on the Western Front helmer Edward Berger in talks to direct.

Those close to the project say that there is no script at this time and that the project is still in the initial development phase. Still, Berger has been a man in demand after directing the Oscar-winning anti-war film, and his involvement has raised excitement for the future of the Bourne franchise.

Matt Damon starred in four of the five films as the amnesia-stricken CIA assassin Jason Bourne, and sources say that he will be approached to return to the role once the script is complete.

The franchise first hit the big screen when The Bourne Identity was released in 2002, and director Doug Liman confessed that he “doesn’t know how to process” the James Bond movie Casino Royale taking inspiration from his film.

The Edge of Tomorrow filmmaker said, “I always wanted to make a James Bond movie, but they don’t hire American directors. By the way, you’ve made two little indie movies. You’re never going to direct James Bond. I went and made Bourne Identity, and then after The Bourne Identity came out, the next James Bond to come out was Casino Royale, which totally copied the tone of Bourne. I had a very surreal thing where I was sort of making Bourne because I really wanted to make Bond, and then Bond copied Bourne.”

He added, “I didn’t quite know how to process that. I still don’t know how to process that. I don’t know if I got what I wanted or didn’t get what I wanted. It’s beyond my computing power to know how to feel about that. It’s probably an unsatisfying answer. To say I’m annoyed or flattered would be easy, but I’m still confused about how should I feel about this.”