The seven-year union between singer Teyana Taylor and former NBA player Iman Shumpert is dissolving, with Taylor alleging Shumpert’s jealousy and narcissism have been a constant strain. TMZ reports that Taylor quietly initiated divorce proceedings in January, months before their public separation announcement.

Court documents obtained by the publication reveal that Shumpert was often irritated at public events when photographers requested he step aside, highlighting his discomfort with Taylor’s celebrity status. Despite signing a $40 million contract with the Cleveland Cavaliers and an $8 million deal with the New York Knicks in 2015, Shumpert remained resentful of Taylor’s acting career and insecure about their relationship.

The publication further reported that Taylor sought to keep the divorce private, initially filing under their initials. However, Shumpert’s recent filing included their full names, thrusting the matter into the public eye. Taylor alleges that this led to a barrage of negative text messages from Shumpert, filled with condescending and manipulative language.

Taylor claims that Shumpert’s behavior was cruel and narcissistic throughout their marriage. She alleges that she intentionally downplayed her success to maintain peace in their relationship, but Shumpert’s anger over her fame only grew.

Taylor is seeking temporary and permanent primary physical custody of their two children, as well as joint legal custody and child support. She states that their marriage is “irretrievably broken,” a sentiment that seems painfully clear given the catalog of issues she has outlined.

Fans came to to Taylor’s defense on social media..

Iman “killjoy” Shumpert every time he caught Teyana Taylor having an ounce of fun pic.twitter.com/zqmZjmfvqv — Anthony Maruwa (@anthonymaruwa) November 23, 2023

Teyana Taylor tried to keep it cute about her divorce from Iman but I already knew pic.twitter.com/8RQnUUIrwk — ➹ 𝒯𝒶𝓎𝓁𝒶𝓇 (@d0wnassbxtch_) November 23, 2023