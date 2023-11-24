The 29th annual Black Harvest Film Festival was a celebration of Black cinema

The 29th annual Black Harvest Film Festival came to a spectacular close on Nov. 16. Held at the renowned Siskel Film Center in the heart of Chicago, this year’s festival was a true testament to the depth and richness of Black culture and a heartfelt tribute to the talent both in front of and behind the camera.

This year’s festival was a beacon of passion and creativity, thanks to the visionary curator Jada-Amina Harvey and the dedicated festival coordinator Nick Leffel. Their energy and dedication breathed life into the event, which enhanced the cinematic showcase.

One of the most poignant moments of the festival was the retrospective honoring the late filmmaker John Singleton. His son, Justice Singleton, a gifted filmmaker, poet and scholar, joined to discuss his father’s influential body of work and its profound impact on society.

The festival also remembered the late Sergio Mims, a prominent film critic and co-founder of the Black Harvest Film Festival. His legacy lives on through the Sergio Mims Fund for Black Excellence in Filmmaking, ensuring that future generations of Black filmmakers continue to shine. The film center established the fund in February.

The festival was teeming with exceptional filmmaking. Some of the standouts: Kinky and Loving It by David Weathersby, GAPS written and directed by Jenn Shaw and BURNT MILK written by Miss Ronnie and directed by Joseph Douglass Elmhirst.

The grand finale of the festival was the Chicago premiere of Maxine’s Baby: The Tyler Perry Story. This film offered an intimate glimpse into the life, trials and triumphs of one of the most successful Black filmmakers in history. It was a fitting choice to conclude the festival, inspiring festivalgoers with a story of unwavering determination and the boundless possibilities that await those who persevere.

The festival upheld its tradition of celebrating outstanding Black filmmaking by sharing stories through a uniquely Black lens. All who attended anticipate next year’s offerings will continue to weave the rich tapestry of Black cinema.