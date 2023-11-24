The path to becoming a music label owner is dynamic. For Against All Odds Records founder Anonka Dixon, that path included playing football in lingerie. Dixon was the quarterback of the Miami Caliente, and now the two worlds of sports and music have intertwined again as her label features Tracy Supreme, also known as former NFL safety Tracy Howard Jr.

Dixon recently spoke about it all with rolling out.

When did you first get interested in football?

Oh, right off the porch. As a little kid, around 5 or 6? I grew up playing with the boys. The first time I touched the ball, I fell in love with it.

What do you think of the Lingerie Football League?

[Concerning] the league itself, I really had to think about the bigger picture. The name is not what the league was really about. So the name will fool you, but I went into it like, “OK. This is the opportunity for me to take football to a whole ‘nother level, and I want to do my part. So if I have to play in my panties, then so be it.”

What was your family’s reaction when you told them you were joining the league?

I spoke to my dad about it, and I just let him know, “As crazy as it sounds, I think we’re really going to make a statement.” And he was like, “H— yeah. If you’re playing, that’s definitely going to make a statement.” And he gave me a co-sign. I had to go to daddy for this one; I wasn’t going to mom.

Who were some of the quarterbacks you looked up to?

I modeled myself on three different players: Dan Marino, Michael Vick, and Doug Flutie.

What is the story behind the start of Against All Odds Records?

It’s me figuring out the music industry and getting it right.

I have a brand new team of people I joined forces with, and we’re basically being the change that we want to see. Actions speak louder than words, so instead of talking about it, we’re going to make that happen. So there will be receipts you can research yourself and see what’s going on versus saying something, and it never happens.

What does that change you want to see look like?

To get people to understand this is a service-based business, for one. We want people to have clarity on what the business is because if you’re someone that’s aspiring, up and coming, and you think all you have to do is just put out a hot song, you’re going to blow up, you don’t know what’s going on.

We want to help both sides understand how everything works because a lot could come from that. We want to show people how to build a solid foundation and grow from there. We want people to understand the reality of what it takes versus a false reality.

To each [their] own on how they handle business, but this is for the people who follow God’s plan. The hardworking people who understand you get out what you put in; it’s earned, not given. That type of stuff, the old-fashioned grind.

