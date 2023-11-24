Ariana Grande can’t believe her previous fashion choices

The “Thank U, Next” singer Ariana Grande believes it is a “beautiful thing” that she’s been able to change her style and experiment with her appearance over the years. However, these days she would never even consider some of the looks she adopted in the past.

“My makeup look has changed with me over the course of my life, but I feel like we are supposed to grow and try new things as we evolve,” She told Bustle. “Sometimes I look back and I really can’t believe the beauty trends I used to enjoy — but I know that it is the most beautiful thing to not stay the same and to be able to learn new things and grow. We are all constantly learning and growing, so I know I’m not alone. To me, beauty should be about whatever feels most authentic and beautiful to you.”

Ariana dyed her hair blonde a year ago for her role in Wicked and admitted the color change also made her overhaul her signature makeup look.

“Since I’ve been blonde, and actually in the months leading up to blonde, I started experimenting more with different contouring and highlighting techniques than when I had my dark hair and brows, and definitely more subtle, natural eye looks,” she added. “I’ve also started getting into iridescent products.”

The 30-year-old star also learned the importance of looking after her skin, particularly after spending so much time in heavy makeup while filming or on stage.

“The most important thing I have learned from both touring and from being on so many long, consecutive days on set over the years is to protect your skin,” Grande stated. “When you’re wearing makeup over long periods of time, if you’re not using the right products for your skin, it can really take a toll. I used to have really frequent breakouts when I was younger, working every day on set and using the wrong products. Making sure you have effective skincare ingredients in both your skincare and makeup routines is key to keeping your skin bright and healthy.”