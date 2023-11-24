Beyoncé’s daughter plays a key role in her upcoming concert film

Beyoncé is set to debut her documentary, Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé in a few days. In a newly released selfie-style clip from the project, the performer told her daughter Rumi one of the secrets of showbiz.

“Rumi, now I’ll teach you a trick,” Beyoncé told her. “You gotta turn it to the side.”

Rumi exclaimed, “Side!” as the phone turns.

“Yeah, there we go,” Beyoncé said.

The preview debuted during NBC’s Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade on Thursday, Nov. 23. The Grammy winner wished her fans a happy holiday in a prerecorded video message.

“Hey, it’s Beyoncé, wishing you and your family a very happy Thanksgiving,” she said in the clip. “I’m so honored to share with you first look at the new Renaissance film trailer.”

“We are creating our own world. This is my reward, nobody can take that away from me,” Beyoncé added in the movie trailer. “In this world that is very male-dominated, I’ve had to be really tough. To balance motherhood and being on this stage, it just reminds me of who I really am.”

An official summary of the film said the documentary accentuates the journey of “Renaissance World Tour,” from its inception and the opening in Stockholm to the finale in Kansas City, Mo.

“It is about Beyoncé’s intention, hard work, involvement in every aspect of the production, her creative mind and purpose to create her legacy, and master her craft,” the summary said. “Received with extraordinary acclaim, Beyoncé’s “Renaissance World Tour” created a sanctuary for freedom and shared joy for more than 2.7 million fans.”

Beyoncé will premiere the documentary twice: in Los Angeles on Nov. 25 and a world premiere in London on Nov. 30. Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé will arrive in theaters on Dec. 1.