Cowboys’ DaRon Bland sets an NFL single-season record

The NFL has a new single-season pick-six leader.

DaRon Bland of the Dallas Cowboys returned an interception for a touchdown for the fifth time this season in a 45-10 Thanksgiving drubbing of the Washington Commanders.

It came with the game well in hand. For a single week, since intercepting Bryce Young of the Carolina Panthers and returning it for a 30-yard TD, Bland had shared the NFL single-season record with Eric Allen of the 1993 Philadelphia Eagles, Ken Houston of the 1971 Houston Oilers and Jim Kearney of the 1972 Kansas City Chiefs.

But, with the Cowboys leading 38-10 and less than five minutes left, Bland stepped in front of Sam Howell’s intended target, Jahan Dotson, and romped 63 yards to the end zone — past Howell, Terry McLaurin and Brian Robinson.

Besides the ones against Howell and Young, Bland’s other picks-six this season went for 22 yards against Daniel Jones, 54 yards against Mac Jones and 30 yards against Matthew Stafford.

The Cowboys have six games left this season, opportunities for the cornerback to pad his record.