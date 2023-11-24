Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s eldest child slams Pete Davidson

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s eldest child slammed her reality TV star mom’s ex Pete Davidson.

North West has been critiquing celebrities’ fashion choices and blasted comic Davidson’s outfit choice for the 2023 Met Gala in May.

On Thursday’s episode of ‘The Kardashians,” North West livestreamed the event with cousin Penelope. North West said she “hates” Pete’s Fendi Men’s outfit, which he wore to honor late fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld. Dasvidson sported a bucket hat, long coat and purple leather pants. West joked, “You’re going to the Met Gala, Pete. Not the gas station.”

Kardashian, who briefly dated Pete after her split from Kanye West, said, “All North wants to do is rate people’s outfits, and she loves to critique. North is like the new Joan Rivers if you ask me. And you can’t really take it seriously, getting roasted by a 10-year-old, so I never do. But it stings a little.”

“North won’t lie, and that’s amazing,” Kardashian added. “I’m trying to teach her you don’t need to jump in and annihilate people for no reason. There’s a way to soften it up and not hurt people’s feelings.”

North West also called Jared Leto’s life-size cat costume from this year’s Met Gala, which was designed as a tribute to Lagerfeld’s famous cat Choupette, “cringe.”

On last week’s “The Kardashians” episode, North West turned her attention to her mother. The daughter said the 50,000 freshwater pearls on her mom’s Schiaparelli Couture gown looked “fake” and like they came from the Dollar Store.