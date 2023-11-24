Kurtis Blow reveals the rhythmic magic of ‘A Hip Hop Nutcracker’

In an exclusive interview with rolling out, legendary hip-hop pioneer Kurtis Blow delves into the electrifying fusion of hip-hop and classical ballet in A Hip Hop Nutcracker. He shares insights on how this innovative production reimagines Tchaikovsky’s classic, celebrating the spirit of urban culture and redefining holiday traditions.

Why was it important for you to approach The Nutcracker from a hip-hop perspective? What does it mean for hip-hop specifically?

It’s so very special. I’m the Christmas rapper. My first song was “Christmas Rap.” I’m the first rapper signed to a major label back in 1979. The label was Mercury Polygram. The main office was right here in Chicago on Lakeshore Drive. So, it is a special part in my heart for Chicago for the holiday season for A Hip Hop Nutcracker, which is based around this magical excitement and spirit of joy and love that is all about the holiday season.

You had some complications with your heart. What does it mean to be able to get over such a difficulty and still be here spreading joy, love and representing the culture of hip-hop?

It means everything to me to be here still on the 50th anniversary of hip-hop. I’ve seen it from the beginning, and I’m so grateful. I’m so thankful first and foremost to my Father up in heaven. I really believe God created hip-hop, and it’s a matter of fact that God is still in the miracle business because I wasn’t supposed to be here, y’all. I was not supposed to see this 50th anniversary of hip-hop. Doctors told me I needed a heart transplant. So, I prayed to God, and I finally took that step and had faith in the great physician. … God is in the miracle business. I needed a miracle. So, we were praying — my family, all of my friends and around the world — everyone was praying for this miracle to happen, and God delivered.

I am a walking, living, breathing testimony that God is all-powerful. What God did for me, God can also do for you because God is able. And that’s my story. That’s my testimony. I am so grateful to still be here, able to get out there on stage to sing Christmas rap and the breaks.

What can people expect to experience at A Hip Hop Nutcracker?

Well, what to expect at A Hip Hop Nutcracker is a whole lot of fun. A down-home old-school party that is geared to entertain and bring the spirit of joy and love to the whole entire family. Bring your whole family out; there is something for everyone. I’ve seen grandparents bring their children and their children’s children to these shows, and they have a great time.

A Hip Hop Nutcracker is playing at the Cadillac Palace Theater from through Dec. 17.