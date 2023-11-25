Akademiks wants to speak up, even if none of his peers want to. The online media personality held no punches back in covering Cassie‘s rape and abuse allegations against Diddy in a lawsuit that was settled within a day.

He said when similar allegations were put out against figures like LA Reid, R. Kelly or Michael Jackson, there were no issues with criticizing the celebrities, but when it came to Diddy, who has a close-working relationship with a lot of media personalities, there weren’t many words said about him.

“That doesn’t mean all of the allegations were right or wrong, but you knew people were having rumblings or people had speculations about the situations,” Akademiks said of past instances. “…Everybody else that trust or consider listening to, they won’t say a f—— word. I listened to ‘The Breakfast Club,’ they were pathetic. They were like, ‘OK. What happened? Well, prayers for everybody.’ They said this little generic thing.”

Akademiks then began reading an article on the lawsuit against Diddy.

“Yo,” he said. “They said Cassie was getting pummeled by dozens of male prostitutes without her consent in freak-offs getting her a– beat to a bloody pulp for decades! You know what ‘The Breakfast Club’ said? ‘Oh. Well, prayers to everybody. This is kind of crazy.'”

DJ Akademiks calls out urban media for their lack of response to the Diddy/Cassie lawsuit and settlement: “When it came time for LA Reid, even Joe was like hey n—s been hearing..” “N—-s sit and talk about weirdo sh-t by R. Kelly, Michael Jackson by every other person, but when… pic.twitter.com/6KD8GnVhzO — Mílagro (@MobzWorld) November 19, 2023

Akademiks then joked about him speaking up.

“Since I’m the only n— in media speaking about Diddy.. y’all recommend me a bicycle to cop.. to move around with,” Akademiks posted on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter. “I ain’t driving in a vehicle for the foreseeable future … I ain’t tryna get my vehicles exploded, on some Kid Cudi s—. You know the industry crazy.”

He referenced the allegation Diddy threatened to blow up Cudi’s car in an argument over Cassie. He joked about riding a bike in New York with J. Cole, who allegedly got into a physical altercation with Diddy after Diddy tried to attack Kendrick Lamar for his verse on “Control.” From the release of 2014 Forest Hills Drive, Cole has been spotted around New York City riding bikes.

Joe Budden recently came out with a podcast episode where he admitted Akademiks was the only urban media member calling out Diddy and Akademiks admitted to him he was fearful of the repercussions of speaking out.

In other news of not speaking out enough, a member of the Revolt podcasting sphere has left the company due to its lack of acknowledging the allegations against network co-founder Diddy.

“I won’t be signing on to do the third season of Revolt’s ‘Monuments To Me’ podcast,” Dawn Montgomery posted on X. “I am a SA survivor and I cannot be a part of a show that’s supposed to uplift Black women, while Diddy leads the company.

“Believe Black women … I also feel like Revolt’s leadership not speaking on this says a lot. Even though this podcast experience blessed me … I’m done.”