Blueface’s sister claims Sexyy Red stole her song

If it’s not the son and the mother, then it’s going to be the sister.

Blueface has seemed to keep his name out of drama for some time now, but now his sister is entering the group chat with her own problems. Kaliwae recently went on social media and claimed that Sexyy Red has stolen one of her songs.

Sexyy Red shared a teaser of a new song that she’s releasing soon that says “Free my n—-, gone for too long need to get home quicker.”

Kaliwae posted a video claiming that she made the song before Sexyy Red.

“Crazy thing is that Sexyy Red is stealing our s— right now, ” Kaliwae said. “She said ‘Free my n—- he ain’t do s—.’ My s— is ‘free my n—- he ain’t do it.’

“I really don’t want to do music, but I don’t like when motherf—— like to play with me. We can act like ‘Sexyy Red not even following you,’ b—- stop playing, she hangs out with [Chrisean] Rock. How about we work together, how about we be a Black community and work together? Why you gotta steal another Black woman’s s—?”

Kaliwae goes on to make things personal with Sexyy Red.

“You was not worried about your n—- until you got pregnant, now you walking around here looking stupid and now you gotta rep that n—-,” Kaliwae said.