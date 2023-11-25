Foxy Brown has a different take on what it was like working with Diddy

Diddy has been the center of attention for the past few weeks after a number of women have come out and said that he sexually assaulted them.

The most recent lawsuit against Diddy was filed on Nov. 24 when a woman claimed she went on a date with Diddy in 1991 while attending Syracuse. She alleges that Diddy drugged her before dinner before filming them while he raped her.

Even though some women have come out against Diddy, there are others who have defended him as well. One of the people who has shown support is Foxy Brown, who worked with Diddy before, including a feature on his song “Friend” in 2015.

On her Instagram, Brown shared a picture of a text conversation with a man named Darryl Brown, where he shared his thoughts about her and Diddy.

“You are thankful I’m thankful I’m so glad you didn’t get caught up in that ditty s— when he tried to sign you God bless you and baby c,” Brown said.

Brown had another side of the story, replying to the text saying “Dead a– tho, Diddy gave me M’s. For ME, it was the BEST OF BOTH WORLDS. DEF JAM X BAD BOY COLLABO. SUPER CHECKMATE.”

Diddy was first accused of sexual assault on Nov. 16 by his ex-girlfriend Cassie, and days later they settled the lawsuit. Diddy was then named in another lawsuit with his Bad Boy record label when a former executive was accused of allegedly sexually assaulting his female assistant on multiple occasions.