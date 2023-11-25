Suge Knight claims that Snoop Dogg was involved in Tupac’s murder

Suge Knight has been dropping gems and calling out names on his podcast “Collect Call,” and in the most recent episode, he claims that Snoop Dogg might have had something to do with Tupac’s murder.

Knight was in the car with Tupac when he was shot in 1996. Rumors have gone around saying that Diddy was involved in the killing, but Knight mentions in the podcast that Snoop Dogg is someone he wants to keep his eye on.

“As far as the Puffy situation, I really, really, really gotta have a real conversation with Snoop,” Knight said. “I knew that ‘Pac did everything right by him by putting him on All Eyez On Me, speaking about him, and being real with him.

“And if it’s true what they say, face-to-face it’s gonna be a lot of explaining to do.”

Knight also claimed that Snoop Dogg told rapper Daz Dillinger not to go to Las Vegas with the Death Row Records crew on the night of Sept. 7, 1996, because “something’s gonna happen.”

Knight addressed Warren G’s comments on Drink Champs when he said he and Snoop Dogg learned about Tupac’s shooting on the radio, and Knight was suspicious of that as well.

“The only way you would have a radio is if you was at the fight with us and he had a security detail,” Knight said. “By him not having a security detail, what are you doing with a radio? Why would you have a play-by-play on the radio?”