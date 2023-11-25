Tiffany Haddish arrested on DUI charge, again

Actress and comedian Tiffany Haddish was arrested early Friday morning on DUI charges after allegedly falling asleep behind the wheel of her car in Los Angeles.

According to the Beverly Hills Police Department, they received a call around 5:45 a.m. about a woman in a running car that was stopped in the middle of Beverly Hills Drive. Officers approached the car and found Haddish passed out before arresting her. She was released later in the day.

The Girls Trip star had performed earlier in the night at famed comedy club The Laugh Factory in West Hollywood as part of their annual Thanksgiving feast community event.

This isn’t the first time the 43 year-old funny woman has been arrested on DUI charges. Back in January 2022 Haddish was arrested by Peachtree City officers in Georgia on suspected DUI charges relating to her improperly stopping on a roadway. In that incident officers got a 911 call about 2:30 a.m. about a motorist who appeared to be asleep behind the wheel on Highway 74.

Haddish made light of the Georgia arrest a few months later on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” confessing “Yes, I did get charged with a DUI, which stand for Dumb Unfortunate Incidents.”

Thus far neither Haddish nor her team have commented on the incident.

According “TMZ,” Haddish is due in court regarding the matter on Dec. 4.