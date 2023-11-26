10 of the best ultra-moisturizing lotions under $50

The colder months are here which means hydrating skin is even more crucial. Here are 10 ultra-moisturizing lotions under $50, recommended by women of color on TikTok, that can help keep your skin glowing all season long.

NIVEA Skin Firming Melanin Beauty and Hydration Body Lotion with Q10 and Argan Oil

This lotion is praised for its skin-firming and hydrating properties. It contains Q10, a coenzyme that helps improve skin elasticity and Argan oil, known for its moisturizing and anti-aging benefits.

@itscharislove #ad Hello to firmer skin and a radiant melanin complexion! I have been using Nivea’s Skin Firming Melanin Beauty & Hydration Lotion with Q10 & Argan Oil for 2 weeks and the difference I have seen in my skin is literally amazing! Specifically made for melanin beauties! My skin has been super hydrated and absolutely radiant! I know you are gonna love it too! @NIVEA USA #MELANINBEAUTY #NIVEAUSA

♬ Chocolate – Muspace Lofi

Vaseline Intensive Care Cocoa Radiant Lotion

Enriched with cocoa and shea butter, this lotion is lauded for its ability to lock in moisture. It also contains microdroplets of Vaseline jelly, which helps to heal dry skin.

AM Facial Moisturizing Lotion with Sunscreen

This lotion is a hit for its dual action of moisturizing and protecting the skin from harmful UV rays. It’s lightweight, oil-free and contains SPF 30 for sun protection.

Jergens Melanin Glow Illuminating Moisturizer

This moisturizer is loved for its illuminating effect on the skin. It contains a blend of shea butter, coconut oil and botanical extracts to nourish and hydrate the skin.

OLAY Revitalizing & Hydrating Body Lotion with Vitamin C

This lotion is popular for its revitalizing properties and the added benefit of Vitamin C. It helps to brighten the skin and improve its texture.

Aveeno Daily Moisturizing Lotion

With soothing oatmeal, this lotion is a favorite for its long-lasting hydration. It’s fragrance-free and non-greasy, making it suitable for sensitive skin.

Gold Bond Radiance Renewal Hand and Body Lotion

This lotion is celebrated for its ability to renew and maintain skin radiance. It contains a blend of coconut oil, cocoa butter and African shea butter to deeply moisturize the skin.

Eucerin Intensive Repair Body Lotion

This lotion is admired for its intensive repair properties. It contains alpha hydroxy acid (AHA) which gently exfoliates the skin, improving its texture and appearance.

@brookeashleyhall #ad @eucerinus Advanced Repair Lotion is my post shower routine must have for healthy-looking, hydrated and glowing skin! What are your secret skincare tips? Tag #EucerInterruption and create a video letting me know your best tip! ♬ Aesthetic – Gaspar

Cetaphil Body Moisturizer, Hydrating Moisturizing Lotion

This lotion is appreciated for its gentle and hydrating formula. It’s hypoallergenic, fragrance-free and non-comedogenic, making it suitable for all skin types.

Dove Shea Butter Body Lotion

This lotion is loved for its rich, nourishing shea butter content. It deeply moisturizes the skin, leaving it soft and smooth.

These lotions not only moisturize but also nourish the skin, making them perfect for the fall and winter seasons.