10 of the best ultra-moisturizing lotions under $50

The colder months are here which means hydrating skin is even more crucial. Here are 10 ultra-moisturizing lotions under $50, recommended by women of color on TikTok, that can help keep your skin glowing all season long.
NIVEA Skin Firming Melanin Beauty and Hydration Body Lotion with Q10 and Argan Oil
This lotion is praised for its skin-firming and hydrating properties. It contains Q10, a coenzyme that helps improve skin elasticity and Argan oil, known for its moisturizing and anti-aging benefits.
@itscharislove
#ad Hello to firmer skin and a radiant melanin complexion! I have been using Nivea’s Skin Firming Melanin Beauty & Hydration Lotion with Q10 & Argan Oil for 2 weeks and the difference I have seen in my skin is literally amazing! Specifically made for melanin beauties! My skin has been super hydrated and absolutely radiant! I know you are gonna love it too! @NIVEA USA #MELANINBEAUTY #NIVEAUSA
Vaseline Intensive Care Cocoa Radiant Lotion
Enriched with cocoa and shea butter, this lotion is lauded for its ability to lock in moisture. It also contains microdroplets of Vaseline jelly, which helps to heal dry skin.
@aprilbasi
Let me put y’all on my go-to body moisturizer. The @Vaseline Brand Cocoa Radiant Body Lotion will give you the most glowy and hydrated skin of your dreams 🌙 #vaseline #vaselinepartner #vaselinelotion #bodylotions #winterskincaretips #winterskincareproducts #winterskincareessential #winterskincaretip
AM Facial Moisturizing Lotion with Sunscreen
This lotion is a hit for its dual action of moisturizing and protecting the skin from harmful UV rays. It’s lightweight, oil-free and contains SPF 30 for sun protection.
@thebrianank
We loveeee @cerave moisturizing lotion 💙 Keep that SPF 30 on you baby✨🤭 #fyl #blackgirltiktok #blacktiktokcommunity #xyzbca #skincare #skincareroutine #skincare101 #skin #cerave #spf #spf30 #skintok #fy #greenscreenvideo
Jergens Melanin Glow Illuminating Moisturizer
This moisturizer is loved for its illuminating effect on the skin. It contains a blend of shea butter, coconut oil and botanical extracts to nourish and hydrate the skin.
@tanicha_rose
#ad No sun, no problem – thanks to @jergensus👏🏾 Their Melanin Glow Illuminating Moisturizer adds radiance back into my skin during the winter months AND It’s made for any skin type! Check it out at @target ✨ #JergensMelaninGlow #Target #TargetPartner #TargetStyle #winterskincare #bodycareroutine
OLAY Revitalizing & Hydrating Body Lotion with Vitamin C
This lotion is popular for its revitalizing properties and the added benefit of Vitamin C. It helps to brighten the skin and improve its texture.
@bukksssssss
The Olay Vitamin C Revitalizing & Hydrating Body Lotion is 👌🏽. #skincarebodycare #bodylotionreview #blackgirlskincare #brighteningbodylotion #bodycareproducts🧴 #dryskincare
Aveeno Daily Moisturizing Lotion
With soothing oatmeal, this lotion is a favorite for its long-lasting hydration. It’s fragrance-free and non-greasy, making it suitable for sensitive skin.
@ugc.abreamaricon
Discover Aveeno body lotion to help moisturize, smooth and repair dry skin! #ugcbegginer #ugccontentcreator #ugccommunity #tiktokbudolfinds #fyp #aveenobodylotion
Gold Bond Radiance Renewal Hand and Body Lotion
This lotion is celebrated for its ability to renew and maintain skin radiance. It contains a blend of coconut oil, cocoa butter and African shea butter to deeply moisturize the skin.
@notsimpson
Goldbond radiance renewal paired with and body oil is a 10/10 moisture combo #lotiongirl #selfcare
Eucerin Intensive Repair Body Lotion
This lotion is admired for its intensive repair properties. It contains alpha hydroxy acid (AHA) which gently exfoliates the skin, improving its texture and appearance.
@brookeashleyhall
#ad @eucerinus Advanced Repair Lotion is my post shower routine must have for healthy-looking, hydrated and glowing skin! What are your secret skincare tips? Tag #EucerInterruption and create a video letting me know your best tip!
Cetaphil Body Moisturizer, Hydrating Moisturizing Lotion
This lotion is appreciated for its gentle and hydrating formula. It’s hypoallergenic, fragrance-free and non-comedogenic, making it suitable for all skin types.
@tassiross
my nighttime skincare routine using @Cetaphil 💚💙✨#nighttimeskincareroutine🧖🏾♀💫 #clearskinroutines #glassskinroutine😘😍🤤 #blackgirlskincaretiktok #blackgirlskintips #glowingskinroutine☺ nighttime skin care routine, clear skin routine, glass skin routinr, skin care products, black girl skincare
Dove Shea Butter Body Lotion
This lotion is loved for its rich, nourishing shea butter content. It deeply moisturizes the skin, leaving it soft and smooth.
@bukksssssss
I’ve been loving the Dove Body Love Pampering Care Body Lotion with Shea Butter & Vanilla. #doveskintok #bodycareproducts🧴 #blackgirlskincare
These lotions not only moisturize but also nourish the skin, making them perfect for the fall and winter seasons.