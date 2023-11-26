Beyoncé astounds in silver dress, platinum hair at ‘Renaissance’ premiere

Despite making jaws drop many times before, Beyoncé has once again marveled audiences in a resplendent silver gown and platinum flowing hair to celebrate the movie premiere of Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé.

Beyonce at the premiere for ‘Renaissance’ in LA. #RenaissanceFilm pic.twitter.com/RDTcvbbmO8 — RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR (@RenaissanceWT) November 26, 2023

Queen Bey accentuated her figure with a body-hugging, strapless dress and wore little jewelry save for a pair of silver earrings that contrasted from her long, platinum hair. She also matched her outfit with metallic smoky eye and a nude lip gloss.

The pop goddess attended the premiere with her husband Jay-Z and her two daughters Blue Ivy, 11, and Rumi, 6. According to the publication, Bey skipped the red carpet and arrived at the theater just as the lights dimmed, and she watched the movie with the rest of the attendees.

The “Break My Soul” superstar dominated the scene at the Goldwyn Theater in Beverly Hills on Saturday, Nov. 25, according to Variety, replete with a star-studded “chrome carpet” that included: Lizzo, Tyler Perry, Issa Rae, Janelle Monáe, Beyoncé’s former Destiny’s Child bandmates Kelly Rowland, LeToya Luckett and Michelle Williams, The Little Mermaid star Halle Bailey, Ava DuVernay, “Blackish” star Marsai Martin, Laverne Cox, Niecy Nash-Betts and Gabrielle Union.

The film “accentuates the journey” of the Renaissance World Tour, which kicked off May 10 in Sweden and ended Oct. 1 in Missouri, according to the press release published by Variety.

“It is about Beyoncé’s intention, hard work, involvement in every aspect of the production, her creative mind and purpose to create her legacy, and master her craft.”

The second premiere is scheduled to take place in London on Nov. 30, the day before the film is unveiled in American theaters on Dec. 1.