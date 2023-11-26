NBA star Josh Giddy accused of molestation of underage girl

Giddy is a rising star and potential All-Star for the Oklahoma City Thunder
Josh Giddy (Image source: Youtube/Spex Media)

The NBA announced that it has launched an investigation into star player Josh Giddy who allegedly engaged in sexual relations with an underaged girl.

An anonymous social media user said a girl who is seen with the talented Oklahoma City Thunder forward in videos and pictures was a high school junior at the time she and the b-baller from Melbourne, Australia, got together. In one snap the selfie reads, “I just f—– Josh Giddey.”


The social media account has since been deactivated.

The 21-year-old declined to comment on the matter in an interview with reporters.


“Josh, you went viral over the past couple of days over some pretty serious allegations. I know nothing is concrete there, but is there anything you can say as to that situation?” a journalist asked Giddy.

“Yeah, I mean I understand the question obviously, but, err, there’s no further comment right now.”

Coach Mark Daigneault had a similar reaction when he was asked about the accusation.

“Personal matter,” he said, “and I have no comment on it. And that will be my answer on anything related.”

Giddey is one the NBA’s rising stars who has thus far posted 28 double-doubles and five triple-doubles while averaging 16.6 points, 7.9 rebounds and 6.2 assists and shooting 48.2 percent from the field, USA Today reports.

Giddy, who was selected No. 6 by the Thunder in the NBA Draft, is posting 12.3 points, 5.7 rebounds and 4.5 assists per game and was named to thed NBA’s All-Rookie second team in 2021-2022.

One YouTuber believes that the NBA has fumbled the probe, while DJ Akademiks calls Giddy “creepy.”

YouTube video
YouTube video
