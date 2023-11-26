Shaneen Murray wants young women to know ‘The Girl Code’

Chicago-based journalist Shaneen Murray knew she wanted to write a book about some of her first hand experiences as a woman in hopes that other women would be able to relate … but then she had an epiphany.

This book is specifically for young women growing into their adulthood and experiencing all the ups and downs that come along with that growth period and so The Girl Code: Rules of Engagement was born.

Please tell us about your book, The Girl Code: Rules of Engagement.

In the book, we journey through the complexities of young adulthood and explore themes of self-discovery, friendship, personal growth, and empowerment through relatable characters and engaging narratives. Ultimately, I aim to inspire and uplift young women, offering a blend of entertainment and thought-provoking insights about the unspoken rules of womanhood.

Where did the inspiration to write the book come from?

Originally, I started writing a bachelorette guide for single women my age, but the stories weren’t quite landing because, you know, it’s hard to teach grown folks what they already know. Then, one day, I was bouncing ideas off one of my mentors, who has three teen girls, and he said my content would be excellent for them. It was a “light bulb moment” for me, and I knew I had a real story to tell. As a young adult, I didn’t always listen to my parents or make the best choices. Today, I want young women to know there are some situations in life that are universal to all women; we can all relate to one another. I want to share tips on how to navigate womanhood and avoid making those same mistakes. I call it a mentor-in-a-book.

What do you ultimately want readers to take away from the book?

Character development. I want my readers to remember to always lead with the best version of themselves in every area of life. I want them to embrace the power of female friendships, appreciate the nuances of growing up, and feel inspired to embrace authenticity throughout their journey into womanhood. … The Girl Code Rules of Engagement is available now on Amazon and Kindle (shameless plug). I was very vulnerable and transparent. The book is raw and no fluff. It’s a literary gem that resonates beyond the last page.

Any advice for aspiring writers?

Don’t rush the process, but also, when you think your manuscript or project is complete, edit it once and have another editor review it, and hit publish when it’s ready; the more you proofread, the more edits you’ll find and it will drive you mad. For aspiring authors specifically, I would say unless you have stellar graphic design skills, please get a professional to design your book cover and format your pages, it simply looks better and more polished.

What do you want to do next with the book?

I want The Girl Code to take over the world! Seriously, I’m going to continue promoting the book with the hopes of partnering with various schools and organizations to host workshops that are relevant for young adult females.