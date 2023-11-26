Tyrese goes to war against ‘The Joe Budden Podcast’ (video)

Tyrese Gibson has gotten sick of “The Joe Budden Podcast” and other commentators continually making fun of his failed marriage and being the butt of their jokes.

The 44-year-old R&B crooner specifically called out co-host QueenzFlip for the “disrespect” shown him on the popular hip-hop-based show.

“Joe has been going at me cr*zy,” the ‘How You Gonna Act Like That’ singer told his 18 million Instagram fans.

“I got n—– hitting my phone talking about, ever since the interview aired, they’ve been coming at me, disrespecting me, taking shots at me, talking about my marriage, talking about whatever.”

“The crazy s— for me is, I heard rumblings of n—– talking shit before I went on the podcast. They were like, ‘Yo, it’s n—– dedicating 15, 20 minutes every podcast, talking s—, beefing with The Rock, this and that.’”