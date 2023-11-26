Tyrese goes to war against ‘The Joe Budden Podcast’ (video)

Tyrese Gibson has gotten sick of “The Joe Budden Podcast” and other commentators continually making fun of his failed marriage and being the butt of their jokes.
The 44-year-old R&B crooner specifically called out co-host QueenzFlip for the “disrespect” shown him on the popular hip-hop-based show.
“Joe has been going at me cr*zy,” the ‘How You Gonna Act Like That’ singer told his 18 million Instagram fans.
“I got n—– hitting my phone talking about, ever since the interview aired, they’ve been coming at me, disrespecting me, taking shots at me, talking about my marriage, talking about whatever.”
“The crazy s— for me is, I heard rumblings of n—– talking shit before I went on the podcast. They were like, ‘Yo, it’s n—– dedicating 15, 20 minutes every podcast, talking s—, beefing with The Rock, this and that.’”
Tyrese then zeroed in on QueenzFlip.
“It ain’t really been Joe — it’s been this one particular dude on the show that’s been coming at me […] I’ve been trying to reach this dude and he ain’t been calling me back. I hit his phone, text him, call him. Like bruh, you going below the belt with some of this shit you saying,” Tyrese continued
“So if y’all know the dude that sits in the middle in the high chair, y’all let him know I’m trying to get at him […] I don’t run from no smoke.”
In response to Tyrese, QueenzFlip fired off a warning to him not to single him out again.
“Yo Tyrese, I don’t know what’chu mad about. N-ggas don’t talk about you up here — at all,” he said on his own IG account. “You came up here, you was calm, you was nice. We like that. Now you on [Instagram] Live talking about ‘the n-gga in the high chair.’
“I don’t talk about you. Whatever old video you saw me talking about you is old. You be buggin.’ You was running around here acting like you want your marriage back. Come on, man. Go get a hobby or something,” QueensFlip continued.
“We’re all gonna talk about you if you go on Live everyday talking about the same shit. Enough is enough […] Do something new. Ain’t you got a movie coming out? Transformers or Fast & Furious 13? Stop playing with me, man.”
In his caption a post on Saturday, Nov. 25, he said: “@tyrese KEEP MY NAME OUT YA MOUTH BRO!! I RESPECT YOU – GET A HOBBY BRO!! NO ONE TALKED ABOUT YOU – & IF I DID VIDEOS ARE OLD FOH – ADD ME ON @flipdanetwork.”