15 nail colors from 3 cool Black-owned brands to try this holiday season

Find out which shades pair best with your fave fashions
Photo credit: Shutterstock.com / Andrey_Popov

In the dynamic world of nail color, three Black-owned beauty brands are revolutionizing the way women adorn themselves. People of Color, Pear Nova and Mischo Beauty are offering a palette of 15 nail colors that make fashion statements.

People of Color


This nail polish brand presents a range of earthy tones that pair perfectly with neutral and warm-toned outfits. First up is Topaz, a warm hue that pairs beautifully with a cozy sweater.

@peopleofcolorbeauty

Brown Sugar Babe is a rich, deep brown that complements a chic leather jacket perfectly.

@peopleofcolorbeauty

Garnet is a fiery red. Pair this nail color with an LBD (little black dress) to turn heads.

@peopleofcolorbeauty

Green Dreams is a soft green, while Emerald is its vibrant cousin.

@peopleofcolorbeauty

These last two colors from People of Color go well with floral prints, lending a cool sophistication.

@peopleofcolorbeauty

Pear Nova

This brand offers a collection of bold and glamorous shades. Cleo Effin Patra is a dark gold that radiates opulence when paired with a little black dress.

@pear_nova

Hustle + Glow is a rose gold sparkle that adds a touch of glamour to a business suit.

@pear_nova

Rub My Temples is a deep red that pops nicely with cream or nude shades of clothes. Add this to cart for a unique shade on Christmas Day.

@pear_nova

Beaucoup Bougie is a playful purple that is perfect for romantic dates or a night out with friends.

@pear_nova

Feelin’ My Tiger Stripes is a smoky gray shade that’s perfect for a business meeting or a casual brunch.

@pear_nova

Mischo Beauty

This brand’s collection is all about making a statement. #NYFW is a dark midnight blue that pairs well with an elegant evening gown.

@mischobeauty

XO is a bright orange that contrasts nicely with the dull grays of fall and winter.

@mischobeauty

Good Kisser is a vibrant red that will spice up a dark ensemble.

@mischobeauty

Love on Top is a bold magenta that bold women will love.

@mischobeauty

Magnifique is a silver sparkle that adds a touch of glamour to any outfit.

@mischobeauty

Whether you are looking for a signature holiday shade or look forward to making 2024 a fashion-forward year, these nail colors are sure to put the spotlight on your manicure.

