Did stars shine on the 2023 Soul Train Awards black carpet?

Keke Palmer, Muni Long, SWV and more gave us a variety of different styles and fabrics to fashionably define the music genre
Janelle Monáe at the Oscars (Photo credit: Bang Media)

The 2023 Soul Train Awards, held on Nov. 26 in Los Angeles, was a night of soulful music and fashion-forward looks. The black carpet was ablaze with a parade of sleek and elegant dresses and gowns, setting the tone for a night of glamour and style.

Host Keke Palmer set the bar high with a black “freakum” dress that was both edgy and sophisticated. The dress was a perfect blend of modernity and classic elegance.


Muni Long turned heads as she graced the carpet in a draped couture gown, embodying the fluidity and depth of soul music.

Coco Jones in a one-shoulder brown leather dress with studded accents, represented the sparkle and shine of soul music. Her look was a glamorous nod to the glitz and glamour of the music industry.


Janelle Monáe opted for a color-blocked ensemble that was a vibrant representation of the diverse sounds and rhythms that make up soul music. Her bold choice was a refreshing departure from traditional red carpet looks, setting a new trend in event fashion.

SWV, the iconic R&B group, rocked bold leather looks with sheer accents and edgy boots to represent their impact on R&B and soul.  Their coordinated looks were a testament to their unity as a group.

Serayah, did not disappoint. She wore a lace gown that was a perfect blend of femininity and strength, much like the soul music she creates.

The 2023 Soul Train Awards was not just a celebration of music, but also a showcase of fashion trends inspired by the soulful essence of the genre. The stars on the black carpet embodied the spirit of R&B and soul music, each in their unique way, setting trends and redefining the fashion landscape.

