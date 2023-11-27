Alabama Riverboat brawlers launch ‘Lift Every Chair and Swing’ merch (photos)

Participants in the infamous Montgomery Riverfront brawl in Alabama are capitalizing off their notoriety by launching merchandise related to the filmed episode that went viral internationally.

Among the online trove of memorabilia for sale include the “Lift Every Chair and Swing” t-shirts and mugs from what is also being called the “Alabama Riverboat Brawl,” even though the fight did not take place on the boat.

Two of the more prominent fighters, Tammie Howard and Reggie Ray, are reportedly working with their attorneys to unveil the products on the BlackLawyers.org website. As rolling out reported, Ray was eventually charged with disorderly conduct by the Montgomery Police Department for smashing a white folding chair over the head of an inebriated White woman while she was already on the ground.

An attorney for Howard and Ray notified TMZ that the two decided to launch the “Alabama Brawl Collection” after they noticed sellers on Etsy and Amazon profiting off the frenzy for merch related to the fight.

The site features mugs and water bottles along with clothing items such as hoodies, hats and sweaters that fans and supporters can purchase for $12.99-$59.99. Some of the phrases that went viral after the brawl are inscribed on the products, including “Chairman for Justice,” and “Fade In The Water” in addition to the aforementioned “Lift Every Chair And Swing.”