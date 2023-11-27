On Nov. 26, the Atlanta Falcons hosted a celebration of the 50th anniversary of hip-hop by honoring old-school and new-school Atlanta artists during their game against the New Orleans Saints.

The day started as a number of Atlanta artists met at in the center of the field, including Big Tigger, Crime Mob, Fabo, Da Brat, Dallas Austin, Dem Franchize Boyz, DJ Drama, JID, K-Camp, Killer Mike, Kilo Ali, Lil Fate, Maceo, Money Man, Nitti Beats, Organized Noize, Pastor Troy, Peewee Longway, Rich Homie Quan, Rocko, Roscoe Dash, Travis Porter, Young Nudy, Young Scooter, Yung LA, Yung Ralph, Zaytoven, and many more. T.I. walked the Falcons onto the field performing his song “Bring Em Out.”

Throughout the game, Atlanta’s TLC made a surprise appearance to honor Left Eye with a performance by youth dancers from Atlanta’s Ron Clark Academy. The halftime show included Jermaine Dupri performing “Welcome to Atlanta” on the field, Quavo performing “Who Wit Me” from the roof of Mercedes-Benz Stadium along with Falcons’ cheerleaders and fans, Big Boi performing “The Way You Move” from center stage, and Jeezy performing “Dey Know” on the 300 level concourse. In between timeouts, Bone Crusher and Pastor Troy performed, while Ludacris rappelled from the rafters while performing “Stand Up.”