Blueface’s mother starting OnlyFans, teaching daughters to ‘rob’ men

Karlissa Saffold, the mother of rap star Blueface, has decided to leverage her national notoriety and start up an OnlyFans account as a way to create a financial windfall.

Additionally, Saffold bodly announced her is going to teach her daughters how to “rob” and play men out of their money.

According to her 225,000-strong Instagram page, Saffold plans to launch her OnlyFans page at the top of 2024. The controversial and oftentimes outlandish mother points to the income generated by musicians Iggy Azalea and Cardi B, who reportedly hauled in $48 and $45 million, respectively, from their pages as motivation for her.

Since Saffold has thrived with sordid and tawdry discussions in recent years, fans anticipate that her OnlyFans page will showcase sexually provocative material, to say the least.

Even more jarring is the fact that Saffold told her IG followers that she will soon teach her daughters how to “rob” men and to live off of males. During her talk, she said she would take her girls to her “favorite pickup spots” in order to be in the space with potential male suitors.

Saffold tells her fans that each woman needs three men in their lives at one time who each serve different purposes in the female’s life.

“One of them would be to help them pay their bills, one would be for sex, and the other would be to simply ‘lounge around’ with and help out with their kids,” Saffold said on IG.

“If you under 30, I’mma show you how to rob these n—-s, okay?” she continued. “I’m just gonna show you how to get all your bills paid, have you a babysitter, have you a cuddle buddy. I’ve been doing this s— a long time.”

You can gain further insight into Saffold’s mindset and outlook on life based on her recent interview with Hollywood Unlocked founder Jason Lee.