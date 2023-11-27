Cardi B slams Hazel E. for comparing her to Nicki Minaj

Cardi B snapped back at reality star Hazel E. when the former “Love and Hip Hop” cast member negatively compared the “Invasion of Privacy” rapper to her archrival, Nicki Minaj.

During Hazel’s interview with infamous blogger Tasha K, things predictably went left at regular intervals, including the passage where Hazel flamed Cardi’s career and cultural impact.

“When you really take Nicki for who she is and her body of work and what she did for female rap, and you don’t want to give her credit?” she questioned Cardi and also added, “I’m not no hater-ass b—-, so all this ghetto, Cinderella, f—— projects, Spanish ass, motherf—— señorita conchita, f—— Spanish-Latin female rap b—- talking ’bout she the top is crazy.”

Cardi responded in the comments section of the interview posted on The Neighborhood Talk.

Replying to a fan who argued that Hazel was putting words in Cardi’s mouth, the rapper wrote, “Exactly… I never said that! I don’t even know why this woman keeps mentioning me, but I guess she has to. Like, look at what they chose to highlight from her whole interview.”

Cardi also responded when Hazel accused the “WAP” femcee of copying her princess-themed birthday party in July 2021.