Darius Rucker tries to make the best of his divorce

Country music star Darius Rucker split from wife Beth Leonard — with whom he shares three children, Caroline, 27, Daniella, 22 and 18-year-old Jack — earlier this year after more than two decades of marriage. He insisted he is “a lot more forgiving” toward himself these days than he would have been when he was younger.

Speaking on Apple Music’s ‘Today’s Country Radio with Kelleigh Bannenm,” he said: “[I learned] a lot. You know, being raised the way I was and where I was, that’s not always … and in the Black community especially, that’s frowned upon a lot, too, But I learned that there’s a lot of people out there that’ll talk to you, that’ll help you a lot.”

“My 50-something self is a lot more forgiving than the mid-20-something self,” he continued. “You have to, because life goes on. Your kids are still your kids, and you have a life, and you try to make the best of it. Like I always say, [Leonard is] a saint, she’s an amazing human being, and she’s a great mom. And we get through life.”

Earlier this year, the “Only Wanna Be With You” hitmaker explained that he felt like a “failure” amid the split but insisted that he and his loved ones were all still a family.

“That stuff hurts and you feel like a failure,” he told People. “But we’re still a family — a piece of paper is not going to change that. We’re still a family, and that’s all because Beth is awesome. She knows it’s the best for the kids, and she’s a great human being. I’m not thinking about [dating] right now. “I’m just trying to be the best dad I can be for those grown kids.”