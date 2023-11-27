The 2023 Soul Train Awards, hosted by the bold and beautiful Keke Palmer, was a night of soulful performances, surprising wins and an unexpected outdoor setting that left fans with mixed feelings. The chilly, windy weather and confusing award acceptance process left fans longing for the traditional indoor setting.

The production setup looked like a house party with attendees standing or sitting down as Palmer moved through the crowd. Attendees wore heavy jackets while being buffeted by the wind.

Coco Jones takes home her first award of the night at the 2023 Soul Train Awards for 'Best New Artist' 🏆 pic.twitter.com/VsQ7qQPIkf — Coco Jones Source | 5x Grammy Nominated (@CocoJonesSOURCE) November 27, 2023

The evening featured electrifying performances from a diverse lineup of artists, including BJ The Chicago Kid, Coco Jones, Danté Bowe, Fridayy, Jermaine Dupri, Maeta, Muni Long, Honey Bxby and the legendary SWV. One moment highlighted a Soul Cypher with no rapping, just singing.

I don’t know bout yall but this soul cypher on the soul train awards is givvvvvinnngg 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 — thegirlwiththetattoo (@chelly_rozayy) November 27, 2023

SZA emerged as the night’s biggest winner, bagging four awards including Album of the Year for “SOS,” Song of the Year for “Snooze,” Best R&B/Soul Female Artist and the prestigious Ashford and Simpson Songwriter’s Award. Usher followed closely with three awards, including the Certified Soul Award and Best R&B/Soul Male Artist. Victoria Monét also had a successful night, taking home two awards.

The Spirit of Soul Award was presented to Janelle Monáe, recognizing her significant contributions to the genre. The Best New Artist award was won by Coco Jones, marking her as a rising star in the industry. T-Pain took home the Legend Award, which quickly turned into a mini-concert of some of his biggest hits.

T-Pain performs a medley of his hits at the 2023 Soul Train Awards.

pic.twitter.com/0WW1frLTbQ — Rap Alert (@rapalert6) November 27, 2023

The 2023 Soul Train Awards may have been a departure from tradition, but it was a night that celebrated the enduring power and influence of soul music.

Fans shared their thoughts on social media.

Why are the Soul Train Awards in somebody’s backyard? pic.twitter.com/quC7CkfhC5 — K E I S H (@MikeishaDache) November 27, 2023

Everyone at the Soul Train Awards. pic.twitter.com/OJS88EkcCU — K E I S H (@MikeishaDache) November 27, 2023