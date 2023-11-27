TikTok‘s famous marketing manager, GiGi Harville, was nominated for the Black Girl Digital Awards, which took place on Nov. 5, 2023. As the CEO of The Paul Harville Group, she offers music, social media, artist development, and brand and content strategy.

Known for her behind-the-scenes work to ensure her clients’ success, Harville represents artists Bryce Xavier and Paris Simone, among others. Her nomination was a testament to her dedication to increasing the representation of people of color in the digital space.

Harville opened up to rolling out about why she prefers working behind the scenes to being in the spotlight.

When it comes to your specific position, how does it contribute to the digital space?

The main thing is to ensure my clients are successful. My job involves a lot of behind-the-scenes work to ensure that my clients are in the spotlight. I believe that’s key. It’s not always about the limelight for me. I want to see them win. That’s what’s important to me.

How did it feel to be nominated for the Black Girl Digital Awards?

I feel fortunate and blessed. I always think it’s a great feeling when people recognize you, regardless of the level of recognition. Some people might say, “Well, you should wait until you’ve won,” but I feel like I’ve already won because I’ve been seen. If I’m seen, that means my clients are seen, and they’re my priority. That’s why I’m pushing for more representation of people of color in various positions.

Who are some of the clients on your roster?

I represent Bryce Xavier, Paris Simone, the Sorority Girls, and many others. We work on both the music side and the content creation side. Shout out to my entire roster. I don’t want anyone feeling left out. I love all of them.

What is your No. 1 tip for clients to help take them to the next level?

Never be afraid of the word “no.” I think people hear the word “no,” or “it’s not going to happen,” and they feel like they need to quit. The minute you tell me “no” … I’m about to go ten times harder. Ignore the word “no,” throw away the word “can’t” from your vocabulary, and keep pushing.