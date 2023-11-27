Nicki Minaj’s new fragrance sells out for the 2nd time

Minaj’s Pink Friday 2 perfume adds a new generation to the iconic set
Photo credit: Shutterstock.com/ s_bukley

Nicki Minaj, the “Queen of Rap,” is back with another addition to her iconic fragrance line, Pink Friday 2. The perfume is a sweet and fresh addition to her official fragrance collection, which debuted after her first album.

The announcement of the new fragrance came via Instagram on Nov. 26, where Minaj wrote, “It’s official. My brand new fragrance #PinkFriday2 is now @jcpenney.” The perfume sold out less than 11 minutes after the post, with fans expressing excitement and nostalgia.


Before this, the perfume had sold out when it was only available for pre-sale, making this the second time.

The original fragrance, Pink Friday, launched in 2012 and was a hit with its body-sculpted bottle topped with her signature pink wig. The newest perfume, Pink Friday 2, is reminiscent of the original, with a similar bodice and hair look. However, the latest version features a purple and pink-striped bustier, a huge difference from the original Pink Friday’s chain and blue-outlined chest.


In an interview with “All Access Hollywood” that re-surfaced online, Minaj once described her perfume line as similar to a sorority, with each bottle representing a piece of her. This sentiment is echoed in Pink Friday 2, which is more than just a fragrance; it’s a piece of Minaj’s journey. Each wig and outfit marks a different era for the rap star.

Now available at JCPenney, the perfume is a perfect blend of citrus nectarine, pineapple top notes, and blooming florals. The fragrance is anchored by warm notes of tonka bean and sexy musk, making it the perfect gift this holiday season.

As fans eagerly await the release of her fifth studio album, also named Pink Friday 2, on Dec. 8, they can celebrate with the intoxicating scent of the perfume, a testament to Minaj’s enduring influence in music and beauty.

Fans reacted to her latest fragrance release below.

