Nicki Minaj, the “Queen of Rap,” is back with another addition to her iconic fragrance line, Pink Friday 2. The perfume is a sweet and fresh addition to her official fragrance collection, which debuted after her first album.

The announcement of the new fragrance came via Instagram on Nov. 26, where Minaj wrote, “It’s official. My brand new fragrance #PinkFriday2 is now @jcpenney.” The perfume sold out less than 11 minutes after the post, with fans expressing excitement and nostalgia.

Before this, the perfume had sold out when it was only available for pre-sale, making this the second time.

The original fragrance, Pink Friday, launched in 2012 and was a hit with its body-sculpted bottle topped with her signature pink wig. The newest perfume, Pink Friday 2, is reminiscent of the original, with a similar bodice and hair look. However, the latest version features a purple and pink-striped bustier, a huge difference from the original Pink Friday’s chain and blue-outlined chest.

Nicki Minaj’s new perfume ‘Pink Friday 2’ has sold out for a second time. pic.twitter.com/NG0IEGUxfx — Juice Pop (@TheJuicePop) November 27, 2023

positive reviews are pouring for Nicki Minaj’s new perfume " pink Friday 2 " !🩷 pic.twitter.com/a5PALhWX4T — welp. (@YSLONIKA) November 27, 2023

In an interview with “All Access Hollywood” that re-surfaced online, Minaj once described her perfume line as similar to a sorority, with each bottle representing a piece of her. This sentiment is echoed in Pink Friday 2, which is more than just a fragrance; it’s a piece of Minaj’s journey. Each wig and outfit marks a different era for the rap star.

So full circle 😻 @NICKIMINAJ. I mixed and matched some of the wigs 🤩 pic.twitter.com/kWkdFtZTAY — ˚𝕆𝕟𝕚𝕜𝕒’𝕤 𝕄𝕚𝕒𝕞𝕚🪞໒꒰ྀིྀི ›̥̥̥ ˕ ‹̥̥ ꒱ྀི১ (@onikasmiami) November 26, 2023

Now available at JCPenney, the perfume is a perfect blend of citrus nectarine, pineapple top notes, and blooming florals. The fragrance is anchored by warm notes of tonka bean and sexy musk, making it the perfect gift this holiday season.

As fans eagerly await the release of her fifth studio album, also named Pink Friday 2, on Dec. 8, they can celebrate with the intoxicating scent of the perfume, a testament to Minaj’s enduring influence in music and beauty.

Fans reacted to her latest fragrance release below.

Nicki Minaj dropped the commercial for her new perfume 😭🥹 pic.twitter.com/8CbZpMCI9P — ρ︎.☆ (@PINKBAWBlE) November 27, 2023

Truth be told, I wouldn’t be surprised if J.C. Penney wanted a partnership with Nicki after this venture. Image bringing back the Nicki Minaj Collection exclusively at JCPenney. That has a ring to it . Nicki could her own boutique-style section w nails, perfume, clothes, etc — deon (@iamblacchink) November 26, 2023