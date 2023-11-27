Selena Gomez is casually dating but doesn’t want a relationship

Selena Gomez has had relationships with the likes of pop star Justin Bieber and The Weeknd over the years. An insider has now claimed that she is “doing well” dating on a laid-back basis but doesn’t feel any “pressure” for things to escalate.

“Selena is casually dating and doing well,” a source told “Entertainment Tonight.” “She is doing her own thing and doesn’t feel any sort of pressure to be in a relationship. She is just focusing on what’s best for her right now and has been very in tune with maintaining her own boundaries. Her friends and family support her and just want her to be happy.”

Earlier this year, the former Disney Channel actor allegedly struck up a relationship with singer Andrew Taggart, but she took to social media in an apparent attempt to quash the rumors.

In a now-deleted Instagram post, she wrote, “I like being alone too much #iamsingle.”

It was reported that the “Only Murders in the Building” actor and Taggert had recently started seeing each other, and their burgeoning romance is “very casual and low-key” for the time being.

“They aren’t trying to hide their romance by sneaking around at members-only clubs,” an insider reported.

Sources claimed that the brunette beauty and the producer “go bowling and to the movies” when they go on dates together. Gomez revealed she was prepared to risk heartbreak in the pursuit of love. Just prior to that, the “Lose You To Love Me” hitmaker explained that she remains determined to find love, despite her previous relationship struggles.

“I feel like giving myself completely to something is the best way I can love,” she shared. “But I never wanted the pain that I endured to put some sort of guard on myself — an armor if you will — and I never let that happen because I still believe and I still hope.”