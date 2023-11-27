The Southern Jaguars sealed a winning season record with a 27-22 victory over the Grambling State Tigers in the 50th edition of the Bayou Classic on Nov. 25. Southern won the game nine days after the program fired head coach Eric Dooley.

Jaguars quarterback Noah Bodden, a Grambling State transfer, completed 13 of 26 passes for 231 passing yards, a touchdown, and an interception. August Pitre III led all receivers with four receptions for 118 yards. Jaguars running back Kendric Rhymes took the game’s MVP honors after rushing for 103 yards and two touchdowns on 18 carries.

The loss gives the Tigers a second-consecutive losing season for Hue Jackson at 5-6. Grambling State quarterback Myles Crawley completed 19 of 30 passes for 183 yards and an interception. Floyd Chalk IV led all rushers with 172 yards and a touchdown on 22 carries.

Before the game, Boosie performed outside of the Caesars Superdome, proclaiming himself the King of Louisiana and Mr. Bayou Classic.

At halftime, Fantasia came out for a live performance with Southern’s Human Jukebox. The band performed “When I See U” and Rare Essence’s “Overnight Scenario.”

Fantasia Barrino and the Southern University marching band perform at the Bayou Classic halftime show. pic.twitter.com/WZHc5etNOD — NBC Sports (@NBCSports) November 25, 2023

During the week, the Human Jukebox also performed SZA’s “Snooze.”

Grambling State’s “World Fame” Marching Band also performed.

The final attendance numbers were 64,698, which was higher than any other FCS football game played that week.