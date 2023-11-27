All things were supposed to be good in the Mercedes-Benz Stadium when the Atlanta Falcons celebrated 50 years of hip-hop, but that’s not how it went with T.I.’s family.

On Nov. 26, the rapper’s family was present at the game, taking in a family moment as the Falcons faced their division rival New Orleans Saints. Things got out of hand once King Harris, T.I.’s son, went on Instagram Live.

What was supposed to be a comical quip from the son turned into a heated altercation between Harris and his parents, with T.I. first asking “Have you ever woke up with a roach on your face?”

The full video of Ti Son, King, speaking how he grew up in the hood and how he stood on business… Ti and his mom insists he grew up in a gated community and sucked his pacifier til 12 years old pic.twitter.com/CBl9KVjLwd — DJ Akademiks (@Akademiks) November 27, 2023

“To make him look better, he say s— he know not true. Silverspoon, I never ate with that a day in my life,” Harris said.

“You acted like a baby to go to your grandma’s house. You used to hold your breath,” T.I. said.

“I don’t want to be in these gates. I want to be outside in the neighborhood,” Harris said. “That’s why I want to be over there, ’cause they don’t understand that.”

“He get mad because we say the South ain’t the suburbs, then he wants to talk about some other s—. Just be a city n—-. I’m being real, you lying,” Harris said.

That’s when things took a turn, and Harris began to get more animated, shouting “I know you though” repeatedly at T.I.

Tiny Harris is heard in the background of the video asking what’s wrong, with King replying “What’s wrong with y’all? Why y’all doing that to me? You know I stand on business. Why you letting him play with me like that?”

“You are embarrassing yourself and your family,” T.I. said. T.I. is then seen in the live video holding King saying “Ain’t s— you can do with me.”