Why Taylor Swift skipped out on Beyoncé’s ‘Renaissance’ premiere

Global superstar Taylor Swift has frequently gushed over fellow icon Beyoncé. So it came as a surprise that she was a no-show at the premiere of Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé in Beverly Hills on Saturday , Nov. 25.

This comes one month after Queen Bey made a surprise appearance on the red carpet to christen the premiere of Taylor’s Eras Tour movie premiere in Los Angeles.

Scheduling became a nightmare after a young woman suffered a heat stroke and died in the front row of Swift’s concert in Rio de Janeiro. Therefore, with Swift rescheduling her series of concerts in Brazil, she would have no time to fly thousands of miles to make the Renaissance movie premiere, which was presented to a select number of A-listers on short notice.

A few weeks ago, Swift fawned over Beyoncé in an Instagram post for her 277 million followers after they watched Taylor’s film with more than 2,000 fans at The Grove in Los Angeles.

“I’m so glad I’ll never know what my life would’ve been like without @beyonce‘s influence,” she captioned a snap of the iconic pop duo sitting side-by-side in the theater sharing a tub of popcorn.

Taylor continued as she lauded Bey for her “generosity of spirit … resilience and versatility,” as well as “the way she’s taught [Swift] and every artist to break rules and defy industry norms.”