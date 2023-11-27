Tiffany Haddish says being arrested was the answer to her prayers for a man

Comedian Tiffany Haddish was arrested for a DUI on the morning of Friday, Nov. 24 in Beverly Hills, California — hours after performing at a comedy show on Thanksgiving — for allegedly falling asleep at the wheel. She made light of the situation upon her return to the stage Friday evening.

Speaking live on stage at the Laugh Factory in Long Beach, California, in an audio clip obtained by TMZ, she said, “I prayed to God for a man with a job, preferably in uniform. And God answered my prayers!”

The Girls Trip star — who was booked by cops in January 2022 in Georgia after cops received a call that a driver was dozing off on the road — was said to have been handcuffed by officers at the scene after they found her vehicle in the middle of the road.

“We responded to a call of a vehicle on the roadway at 5.45 this morning,” a watch commander for the Beverly Hills Police Department told the New York Post‘s Page Six column.

He also noted officers were told the driver was “asleep behind the wheel.”

Page Six sources said Haddish’s car was “stopped in lanes of traffic” and not pulled over to the side, meaning any vehicles that were driving in the area at that time would have had to go around her car. It is unclear who placed the call to the police and whether it was one of the other drivers on the road. The watch commander stressed there were “no traffic collisions.”

Haddish’s condition at the time of her arrest is unclear, but a BHPD spokesperson said, “The investigation led us to arrest her for a DUI.”

“She’s being booked at our Beverly Hills police jail,” the watch commander added.

Police said Haddish was due to be released on Friday afternoon. According to a video obtained by TMZ, she appeared cooperative when police put her in handcuffs and walked her to the back of their vehicle. She was seen wearing a floral red and white blouse, black leggings and black sneakers.