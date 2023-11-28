Dez Bryant slams ESPN reporter for lack of reporting about Josh Giddey scandal

Dez Bryant didn’t like the fact that Malika Andrews didn’t have the same energy for reporting about Josh Giddey’s alleged involvement with an underage girl as she’s had for covering scandals involving other athletes.

On Nov. 27, the former NFL wide receiver called out the reporter on X, formerly called Twitter, claiming that she didn’t give Giddey the same treatment as she did Brandon Miller on NBA Draft Day, as well as other Black athletes’ problems.

“@malika_andrewsyou went out your way to crucify Brandon Miller on draft day over something he didn’t even do,” Bryant said. “Why haven’t you said nothing about Josh Giddey. I advise you not to make this a black or white thing. Your parents really raised you wrong and just because you went to a private school don’t make you better. You appeal and I know your kind. You just a puppet. I dont know how a former or current nba player could sit there across from you and look at you with some kind of respect.”

Miller was named in a wrongful death lawsuit in October 2023 by the family of Jamea Harris, who was fatally shot in January 2023 near the University of Alabama. Miller wasn’t charged with killing Harris, but he allegedly was asked by his former teammate, Darius Miles, to grab his gun and bring it to the location.

After Miller was drafted by the Charlotte Hornets, Andrews reported the news of Miller and the incident that happened during his time at Alabama

Giddey was recently accused of allegedly having an inappropriate relationship with an underage girl, and the NBA has released an investigation on the matter. Though Bryant claimed that Andrews didn’t report on the situation, she did make a statement regarding the incident during a segment on ESPN’s “NBA Today” show.