Diddy steps down as chairman of Revolt TV

In the aftermath of multiple sexual assault lawsuits filed against music mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs,” the Bad Boy founder has decided to step aside as chairman of Revolt TV.

The decision to remove himself from the network he founded is indefinite, according to TMZ. Diddy is determined not to allow the tumult erupting in his personal life to contaminate Revolt.

There has been significant backlash against Diddy since he quickly settled the federal lawsuit filed by former Bad Boy artist Cassie. She accused Diddy of rape, sexual assault, physical abuse and sex trafficking during their decade-long relationship.

Since then, two other women have accused Diddy of sexual impropriety in the 1990s when he was known as “Puffy” and “Puff Daddy.” Joi Dickerson-Neal says Diddy sexually assaulted her and filmed the episode during her college years in 1991. A third woman, who is only identified as Jane Doe, said Diddy and singer Aaron Hall of the group Guy took turns raping her and a friend in 1990 or 1991.

All three women are taking advantage of New York’s Adult Survivors Act. This enables men and women victims to seek legal recourse against their alleged attackers even though it may happened beyond the normal statute of limitations.

A representative for Diddy responded to the additional two lawsuits, telling TMZ: “The claims involving alleged misconduct against Mr. Combs from over 30 years ago and filed at the last minute are all completely denied and rejected by him. He recognizes this as a money grab. Because of Mr. Combs’ fame and success, he is an easy target for accusers who will falsify the truth, without conscience or consequence, for financial benefit.”

The rep added, “The New York Legislature surely did not intend or expect the Adult Survivors Act to be exploited for improper purposes. The public should be skeptical and not rush to accept these unsubstantiated allegations.”

The fact that Diddy settled so quickly with Cassie after her explosive lawsuit went public has had significant ramifications. Macy’s told the media they are phasing out Diddy’s Sean Jean clothing line in its stores. And popular podcaster Dawn Montgomery announced on X, formerly known as Twitter, that she and her “Monuments to Me” show will no longer be a part of Revolt.