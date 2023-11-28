Elon Musk’s Cybertrucks have been dispatched

Tesla’s Cybertrucks are officially making their way to stores.

Elon Musk has confirmed that the much-hyped electric pickups, which underwent changes to “features and functions,” will be heading to Tesla stores across North America.

“Cybertrucks are on their way to Tesla stores in North America!” Musk wrote on his own micro-blogging app X, formerly known as Twitter:

At the launch back in 2019, Musk admitted there was “room for improvement” after its “armored glass” shattered in a demonstration.

But that didn’t stop thousands of people from ordering the sci-fi-inspired automobile, with the CEO noting that he had received 146,000 orders at the time.

Since then, more than one million people have paid a deposit for one of the futuristic-looking SUVs.

The logistical update comes days ahead of the first Cybertrucks being handed over to customers on Nov. 30. Musk livestreamed the event from Tesla’s Gigafactory in Austin, Texas.

Earlier this year, Musk revealed the Cybertruck won’t commence mass production until 2024.

Speaking during the EV firm’s 2023 fourth-quarter earnings call, the billionaire businessman explained that manufacturing will begin “sometime this summer.” However, mass production won’t be until next year.

“I always try to downplay the start of production. It increases exponentially, but it is very slow at first,” he said.

