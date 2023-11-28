Inspiredu, a non-profit organization dedicated to bridging the digital divide, is hosting a lively phone-a-thon for Giving Tuesday on Nov. 28. The event is a part of the non-profit’s Brighter Future campaign, aiming to raise $50K to provide technology access to hundreds of families in Georgia.

A phone-a-thon usually acts as a fundraiser where volunteers come together and call multiple people to gain financial support for a noble cause.

Giving Tuesday, a national day of philanthropy, has been transformed into a day of connection and community building by Inspiredu. The day features a family learning workshop, a volunteer caller marathon and donor perspectives.

@inspireduatl Just a friendly reminder that, while you are out enjoying the good #blackfriday deals today, don’t forget to set a reminder in your phone for the #GivingTuesday Phone-a-thon on November 28th! Join us on the live stream or make a kind donation today! iuatl.org/brighterfuture

“Our team of enthusiastic volunteers will be dialing up the fun as they reach out to our amazing supporters,” said Richard Hicks, Inspiredu’s CEO. “The Giving Tuesday Phone-a-Thon is more than an event. It’s a celebration of technology and community coming together. We’re not just bridging the digital divide; we’re doing it with a smile and a whole lot of fun.”

The phone-a-thon is not just about raising funds, but also about making connections and building a community passionate about narrowing the digital divide. The event will be live-streamed at 6:30 p.m. on iuatl.org/givingtuesday.

Inspiredu’s mission is to help underserved youth develop the skills needed for education and career success through technology-based learning tools and engagement activities with their families, communities and schools.