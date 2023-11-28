Jennifer Lopez readies new album and companion film

Jennifer Lopez is bringing Jenny from the block back to the block with new music for the first time in almost a decade.

The 54-year-old superstar actor and singer announced via social media her upcoming plans to release her ninth studio album, This Is Me…Now, along with a companion piece film of the same name to be directed by Dave Meyers.

Deemed by Lopez as her “most honest and personal” project to date, the new album, which will serve as a sequel to her 2002 album, This Is Me…Then, will be executive produced by Lopez and Rogét Chahayed and feature production from a host of craftsmen including Hitboy, Tay Keith, INK, Angel Lopez, and Jeff “Gitty” Gitelman.

“This musical experience is a manifestation through music, film, and reality, of life’s journey on the search for truth about love,” Lopez said in a statement. “This album is a philosophy, a reflection, a zeitgeist moment. It’s about hope, faith and true love never dying.”

Co-written by Matt Walton as well Lopez’s husband, Ben Affleck, the movie is described as a “musical and visual reimagining of her publicly scrutinized love life,” according to the release.

This Is Me … Now is set to be released on Feb. 16, 2024 with This Is Me…Now: The Film dropping the same day on Prime Video.