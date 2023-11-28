How Jennifer Lopez stays glamorous even while sleeping

Jennifer Lopez always wants to look glamorous — even when she’s asleep.

The singer-actor has opened up about her beauty regime and has admitted she likes to use a lip mask last thing at night to make sure she still looks good even when her makeup has come off and she’s getting ready for a long snooze.

“There’s nothing like that glossy finish to make you look pulled together,” she told People. “I’d be lying if I said I didn’t want to look a little glamorous when I climb into bed at night.”

Lopez uses her own JLo Beauty product Beso Balm Hydrating Lip Mask. She revealed it took her a long time to create the perfect lip balm.

“Everyone has those products they reach for throughout the day. A lip balm is that for me,” she said. “It really is the product that you throw in your bag, the one that you keep by your nightstand. It’s the last thing I use, whether I’ve just washed my face or I’m putting on makeup.

“It’s meant to end my search for the perfect lip balm, so I wasn’t willing to compromise on it,” the star added. “I drove the team crazy, but we finally got it right. It has the perfect buttery texture and a vanilla flan scent that I love.”

Lopez launched her beauty line two years ago to put her love of skin care into a collection. She previously opened up about her key beauty rules to live by.

“The truth is, my secret to great skin is what I call the five S’s: sleep, sunscreen, serums, supplements and living a healthy, sane life — which, in Spanish, is called sana,” she told InStyle. “When I started delving more into skincare, I learned that inflammation is what causes aging. You need to attack the inflammation with a great topical and a hydrating routine. It was important for my line to have a supplement, serum, cleanser, sunscreen and night cream. Our sunscreen, which you should apply every single day, has SPF 30 in it and can be used as a moisturizer. For the collection, we landed on a total of eight products that address plumpness, tightness and luminosity to achieve that JLo glow.”