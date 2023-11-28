Kylie Jenner debuts her clothing line, Khy, and gifts Stormi mini-designs

Kylie Jenner made mini-versions of every piece of her new clothing collection for her daughter Stormi.

“The Kardashians” star has enjoyed huge success with her Kylie Cosmetics beauty brand. She’s moving into fashion by launching her own Khy line — and her 5-year-old daughter was given the chance to try out the clothes herself with specially made kids’ versions.

“I told Stormi that Mommy makes clothes now,” Jenner told Interview. “I have my Khy collection coming out and I made her all mini-versions of all the pieces from our first drop. I like her to be involved in everything that I do, and I’m always doing special things for her.”

Khy launched at the start of November. Kylie insisted she wanted to make the pieces both high fashion and affordable. In a press release, she explained, “Khy is a homage to the limitless possibilities of fashion. We are breaking down barriers and will redefine the meaning of a designer brand, with creativity and quality at a better price. I wanted to make Khy a platform for our customers to have the opportunity to experience fashion, through new designers and brands, but at a more accessible price.”

The press release also noted Kylie would be partnering “with designers, iconic brands, and influential cultural figures.” She has collaborated with Namilia founders Nan Li and Emilia Pfohl to create a variety of products, including coats, tops and faux-leather pants. The prices range from $48 to $198.

The reality star — who is also mom to 20-month-old son Aire with Travis Scott — previously credited Stormi as one of her inspirations for the collection.

“The whole line is really inspired by my personal wardrobe, and the different moods that I’m in,” Kylie told WSJ Magazine. “My daughter has totally taught me a lot more about myself, and seeing myself in her has changed everything. I’ve had so much growth and am just embracing natural beauty. I’m teaching her about mistakes that I made and making sure she knows she’s just perfect exactly how she is.”