BIC EZ Reach lighters are sparking a new trend in functional fashion with the launch of the “Best Buds” bags, a limited-edition collaboration with entertainment icon Snoop Dogg and lifestyle guru Martha Stewart.

The two-bag collection integrates the BIC EZ Reach lighter and its 1.45-inch extended wand into the design, serving as the bag latch. This innovative design keeps fingers safe from the flame and ensures owners are always ready to light hard-to-reach places.

The lighter, once a simple tool, has become a fashion statement in 2023, with celebrities and fashion enthusiasts showcasing extravagant lighter cases and jewelry. The Best Buds bags are the latest accessory to tap into this trend.

(Martha Stewart and Snoop Dogg Release Limited-Edition 'Best Buds Bags') https://t.co/rr1c4982H2 pic.twitter.com/Ee6gH0nl0d — Top HipHop News (@tophiphopnews) November 15, 2023

Snoop’s bag features a purple silhouette pattern, while Martha’s metallic cylinder bag offers a removable crossbody strap and short chain for a versatile day-to-night look. Each bag also includes small internal pockets for storage.

“The Best Buds bags keep your BIC EZ Reach lighter handy and safe from unwanted borrowing in a stylish way that lights up your look,” says Jeany Mui, marketing director of BIC Flame for Life.

For $99 each, all proceeds go to the Martha Stewart Centers for Living. BIC EZ Reach Lighters are currently available in six designs.

