Steve Harvey gives heartfelt tribute to wife Marjorie amid infidelity rumors

What started as an award acceptance speech turned into a special moment for legendary comedian Steve Harvey.

During The Grio Awards, Harvey spent the majority of his speech publicly honoring and reaffirming his marriage to wife Marjorie for all to see after being honored with The Television Icon Award.

As the cameras held an extended shot of Marjorie, Harvey testified “that woman right there been down with me like four flat tires” before going on to say that she’s “faithful” and “loyal” and then emphasizing “85 percent of what y’all up here [are] talking to me about happened after I married that girl right there.”

Harvey then seemed to address the rampant rumors of infidelity that have been in the news for the last few months.

“We’ve been 18 years strong. I don’t know what y’all been trying to do, but we covered, though,” Harvey said sternly before referencing bible verses Isaiah 54:17, Isaiah 43:1-2 and Psalm 91, handing the award to Marjorie and closing with “I love you Marjorie Harvey. I appreciate you riding with me.”

At the height of the infidelity rumors back in August, both Steve and Marjorie addressed the speculation.

“Before I get started,” Harvey began his set at Atlanta’s Invest Fest 2023. “I’m fine. Marriage is fine. I don’t know what y’all are doin’, but find something else to do ‘cause we fine. Lord have mercy.”

On the same day, Marjorie took to Instagram to share an article called “How To Handle Being Lied About” and included a Biblical verse on “hurled insults.”

“My husband and I don’t usually stop to address all the foolishness and lies that have been spread about us,” she captioned. “However to whom much is given much is required. I understand that with my platform comes some sort of responsibility to those who may not be as strong as we are. Read and share this with your loved ones that may not know how to properly cope,” she added. “God Bless all of you 🙏🏾😍.”

The Harveys, who have a blended family of seven children as well as seven grandchildren, have been married since 2007.